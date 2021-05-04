The African continent has always been known to have the highest amount of decline in education both in the young and old.

The literacy rates of most African countries are very low although, some of these African countries put in all their best such as allocation of funds to improve the education sector of their country, making adult and childhood education compulsory as well all just in the bid of increasing the literacy rate.

However, there are still a good number of educated people who are making a difference in the nations, including the leaders. Here are the most educated African presidents on our list.

King Mohammed VI (Morocco):

He has been ruling Morocco since 1999 after the demise of his father, King Hassan. He is responsible for appointing a Prime Minister in the country.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Law, Mohammed V University at Agdal.

Ph.D. in Law, French University of Nice Sophia Antipolis.

In 1987, Mohammed obtained his first Certificat d’Études Supérieures (CES) in political sciences, and in July 1988 he obtained a Diplôme d’Études Approfondies (DEA) in public law.

Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast):

He is a great economist who has help his home country of Ivory coast to revive and sustain it’s economy growth.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science Degree, Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Master’s Degree in Economics, University of Pennsylvania.

Ph.D. in Economics, University of Pennsylvania.

Faure Essozimma Gnassingbe (Togo):

He succeeded his father, Gnassigbe Eyadema’s death who had already ruled the country for about 38 years. He completed his secondary education in Lome before earning a degree in financial business management in Paris.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Management, Sorbonne, in Paris.

Master’s Degree in Business Administration, The George Washington University, United States.

George Weah (Liberian):

George Weah was a football player known as one of Africa’s best players of all time. He had played in the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League.

He also became the first and only African player to win FIFA world’s best player amongst other noteworthy awards.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor of Arts in Sports Management, Parkwood University, London.

Degree in Business Administration, DeVry Univesity Maimi

Master’s Degree in Management, Keller’s Graduate School of Management.

President Jorge Carlos de Almeida Fonseca (Cape Verde):

He is a lawyer and university professor who has been President of Cape Verde since 2011. Before becoming president, he has served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 1991 to 1993.

Academic Qualifications:

Graduate in Law, University of Lisbon, Portugal

Masters in Legal Sciences Faculty of Law, University of Lisbon, Portugal.

Hage Geingob (Namibia):

Hage Geingob is the president of Namibia. He took power in 2015 after serving in different leadership positions.

Academic Qualifications:

Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University, New York.

Master of Arts in International Relations from Graduate Faculty of The New School, New York.