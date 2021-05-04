The Tanzanian government has issued new guidelines on coronavirus, including a 14-day quarantine period for people arriving into the country.

The measure will apply to both foreigners and citizens, who will be required to present a test certificate showing negative Covid-19 results.

Those arriving from countries with a high number of cases will have to undertake another mandatory Covid test on arrival at their own cost.

The directive, signed by the Permanent Secretary for Health Prof Abel Makubi, is effective from Tuesday.

In May last year, Tanzania lifted the mandatory quarantine for visitors and instead announced that screening and tests would be done on arrival.

The change has come under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration, who has adopted a different leadership approach, including a science-based approach to tackling the pandemic.

Her predecessor, former President John Magufuli, downplayed global warnings on the threat of coronavirus.

Source: BBC