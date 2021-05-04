The May edition for the Sunday brunch at Kampala Serena Hotel received quite a number of hungry and excited guests seeking to enjoy a fun afternoon together with friends and family.

As per usual now, the Tanqueray Sunday brunch was fully equipped with a bevy of differently cooked foods, pastries, fruits and Tanqueray gin cocktails that came in nonstop till late afternoon.

“Today has been an exciting day for us. The music, the guests, the food, everything about the afternoon has been beautiful. The energy has been intoxicating and wonderful and without a doubt the best way to spend your Sunday!” shared Nurdin Samji, one of the guests who showed up for the brunch.

The band, Simba sounds performed an exhilarating set that lasted about four hours with hit songs from celebrities across the world accompanying the Sunday brunch dinners at the Lakes Restaurant.

The Sunday Brunch extravaganza has become a favourite for foodies around Kampala looking for a fun and filling comfortable space to experience finely cooked meals to their fill.