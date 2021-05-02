Lawyer Male Mabirizi has written to the Electoral Commission seeking to register his own political party.

In his letter to the EC, Mabirizi says his party is named the “Uganda People’s Interests” and wants to register it.

However, in response to Mabirizi’s request, the Electoral Commission said that they can’t reserve the party colour and symbol since they are in use by another party.

“Section 8 of the Political Parties and Organisations Act 2005 prohibits the use of any symbol, slogan, colour or name which is the same as or similar to that of any registered political party or organization among others. Please note that the proposed symbol chosen is the same as or similar to already reserved symbol for Uganda Patriotic Movement(UPM) and the colours proposed are for the Uganda Revolutionaries Party,” the acting Electoral Commission secretary, Leonard Mulwekwah wrote to Mabirizi.

According to the Electoral Commission, his choice of party name, colours and symbol cannot be allowed for a party and should therefore choose alternatives.

Mabirizi responds

However, in response to the communication by the Electoral Commission, the maverick lawyer has threatened to drag the elections body to court for frustrating his efforts to register a political party.

“Although you were specific on the symbol being similar to that of UPM, colours being for URP, your letter falls short of telling us who reserved our name and slogan for them not to be available which specifics we now request for as we contemplate on our next course of action, specifically taking you on in local and international courts because yours seems to be mere political persecution and derogation of our universally acceptable human rights,”Mabirizi says in his response to the Electoral Commission.

He says he wants EC to inform him of the specifics in terms of similarities between his proposed party symbol and colours and those of UPM and URP to enable him to assess the legality of the decisions by the elections body.

“A timely response will be appreciated since challenging your decision is time-bound and we are already late to serve the Uganda People’s Interests,”Mabirizi says.

When contacted about forming a political party and joining politics, the maverick lawyer confirmed the development but said he is already doing politics.

“What do you call politics? Maybe you mean electoral politics because challenging the Kabaka, age limit removal and illegalities is all politics. We took a decision to register our formation of “Uganda People’s Interests” as a political party,” Mabirizi told the Nile Post.

He added, “As a person, I don’t intend to stand for any elective position under Museveni. I am just building for the future. I can’t participate in fake elections.”