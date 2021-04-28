Placards displayed by security about plans to disrupt President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony, are a concoction by sections of security forces, the Uganda Youth Democrats(UYD) said.

The remarks came shortly after the UPDF vowed to crush anyone who tries to block President Museveni’s swearing-in for the sixth term.

Security claimed that a South African based pressure group, “Time is Now” has threatened to block the ceremony.

Speaking to the journalists in Kampala, Ismail Kirya, the UYD president,said that some of the placards could be a concoction by sections of the security forces who ascribe sectarian motives to those who oppose dictatorship and corruption in our country.

“We have seen the spokesperson for the security forces displaying placards which were reportedly dropped around Kampala clandestinely. The UYD is the legitimate voice of the young people from Democratic Party and therefore does not subscribe sectarianism, violence or subversion,”Kirya told The Nile Post in a short interview.

He said that they share sentiments of those Ugandans who believe that President Museveni did not win the 2021 elections and is therefore not eligible to be sworn in.

He explained that the quality of 2021 campaigns and elections was severely diluted by gross abuses of human rights and breaches of elections laws.

“To date hundreds of Ugandans are languishing in jail, others have been kidnaped, tortured and disappeared on account of there political beliefs.More than 60 Ugandans have been killed by security forces,”he noted.

He called upon the dignitaries that are planning to grace the ceremony to cancel their plans.