The newly elected youth councillor for Goma division Shannon Mubuuke is dead. Mubuuke, who is a National Unity Platform (NUP) member was found dead in her bathroom shortly after midday.

Mubuuke, who was seven months pregnant, was renting rooms in Ntinda zone, Goma division in Mukono municipality.

One of her neighbours Charles Muyimbwa revealed that Mubuuke was last heard talking on the phone while in her bathroom on Tuesday morning.

Muyimbwa said, “We last heard her talking on the phone at around 9:30am with some people we didn’t know, after some hours at around 1 pm, we discovered that her door was not open, we became suspicious.”

He says that he mobilised neighbours who started knocking on her door and calling her phone but there was no response.

Alarmed, Muyimbwa said, “We went and opened up the small window at the bathroom and we found out that Shannon was lying in the bathroom. Immediately we engaged the local leaders who authorised us to break the door.”

The body of the deceased was taken away by Seeta Police to Mulago national referral hospital for a post mortem.

A post mortem report released by Mulago indicated that the deceased had died from what the medics termed as “Pulmonary embolism.” The blood clots reportedly blocked the flow of blood to her lungs.

Shanon Mubuuke emerged the winner of the Goma youth Councillor in the just concluded local government elections, with 120 votes against NRM’s Edith Tumuhairwe who got 40 votes.