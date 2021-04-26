African music remains a source of pride for the continent and undoubtedly constitutes a promising professional path for gifted musicians.

The list of richest African musicians confirms that talent and the right exposure translates into a luxurious lifestyle. The net worth of the richest African musicians show that they rank at about the same level as their counterparts around the world. Their luxury homes, cars and lifestyle speak volumes.

Here are the 10 richest musicians in Africa.

1. Youssou N’Dour (Senegal)

The star has built his wealth from a variety of sources, including the music industry. He’s a gifted entrepreneur with deep political interests, and his net worth is between $ 145 million and $ 150 million.

He is also the owner of an influential media authority which broadcasts radio and television programs. Many people love Youssou for his extraordinary musical productions.

2. Akon (American-Senegalese)

Akon is second in the list of richest musicians, with a net worth of around $ 80 million. The American star is both a producer and songwriter, with decades of experience in the industry.

His long career has allowed him to record more than 35 million sales. Akon is a successful singer who inspires generations with his productions from the Konvict Muzic label.

3. Black Coffee (South Africa)

Maphumulo is a professional DJ who has a good background in music production. He now works for the Soulistic Music label and rubs shoulders with the best musicians on the continent.

Africa boasts of his artistic talent which has allowed him to cross borders with a unique taste for entertainment. His net worth is estimated to be around $ 60 million.

4. Don Jazzy (Nigeria)

Don Jazzy is widely known and loved for his art. He is one of the founders of Mavins Record, sometimes referred to as Supreme Mavin Dynasty.

Don has inspired generations for decades and is much admired on the continent. His decision to settle in Britain did not diminish his notoriety as most people had predicted. His net worth is estimated to be around $ 30 million.

5. Wizkid (Nigeria)

Wizkid works with Starboy Record as Managing Director. The young Nigerian star has an estimated net worth of $ 20 million and has earned a fair share of his wealth by releasing contemporary hip-hop hits, which draw large audiences.

Wizkid derives a considerable percentage of its wealth from large corporations such as MTN and Pepsi. This talented young artist is nothing new to the world of nominations and exclusive music awards.

6. Rudeboy (Nigeria)

Rudeboy (Paul Okoye) is a former member of the P-Square group.

His talent made him famous across the African continent and beyond. He has a net worth of $ 16.1 million.

7. Davido (Nigeria)

DMW CEO Davido is super rich and never hesitates to brag about it.

His fame is closely linked to the labels Sony, RCA. Davido has been at the peak of his career since 2011 when his music video Dami Duro propelled him onto the world stage, and currently his net worth is around $ 16 million.

8. Mr. P (Nigeria)

Mr. P is Rudeboy’s twin brother. The P Square brothers were famous for their incredible music. The two have gone their separate ways and are now working solo.

Mr. P’s career is on top, as confirmed by his net worth of $ 15.2 million.

9. 2Face Idibia (Tuface) (Nigeria)

Idibia is the CEO of Hypertek. He is an affluent glory hunter who never rests until he has achieved his goals. Famous for his African Queen music video, 2Face is one of the greatest figures of hip-hop in Nigeria and Africa.

He derives a large portion of his income from the sale of music, real estate and other entrepreneurial activities. His approximate net worth is $ 15 million.

10. D’banj (Nigeria)

D’banj is a harmonica player, singer and artist. He works under Kanye West’s Good Music label. The star has reached over 4 million album sales, which makes him an interesting star.

D Banj’s net worth stands at $ 11 million.