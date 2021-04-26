Christian Life Church founder and head Pastor Jackson Ssenyonga has claimed that fellow city preachers are after his life.

During his Sunday sermon, Ssenyonga told his congregation that he had personally filed a complaint to security about an attempt to assassinate him and that he had evidence.

“I have passed this information to the security organs in Uganda. If something happens to me between now and a few weeks or a few months, those three people I have told you about will be responsible. I have a recording. They have two strategies to kill me. I won’t reveal them here but I want them to hear and know that I know this already,” Ssenyonga said.

“I am telling you, children of God and the whole country, if I die in an accident, in a shootout, those three people are responsible.”

He further alleged that these pastors had in recent days teamed up, raised funds, and come up with strategies to counter his P5 campaign, which include a plot on his life.

The senior pastor with a megachurch in Makerere, alongside his Top Media franchise (Top TV, Top Radio) has been on the forefront of exposing pastors he claims are ‘fake’. His preaching in church and on his media have testimonies from believers who share their experiences of being conned, extorted, or sexually abused by some big pastors in and around Kampala.

Some of the pastors he has ever attacked include Ronnie Makabai, Samuel Kakande, Aloysius Bugingo, and the Late Augustine Yiga.

The development comes at a time when Ssenyonga is being accused of defrauding millions of shillings from fellow pastors.

Pastors hailing from Greater Luweero accuse Ssenyonga and colleagues of conning them their hard-earned money through his ‘bye bye biwempe’ campaign.

The accusations, according to reports, dating back to 2005 when Ssenyonga allegedly sought to intervene, unite preachers and help them build better houses of God. That he also claimed to network them with sponsors and top government officials.

One of the pastors, Moses Akampulira whose statement has been circulating on social media in the past couple of days said pastors were asked sh20,000 each for registration. The pastor says churches were not built till today.

However, according to Ssenyonga, the reports were a manifestation that he is on the verge of defeating ‘agents of the devil in the church of God, that he has been fighting tooth and nail for the last decade.

“They have felt the fire. I am going to double it. I will not give up, I know the Lord will defeat these devil’s agents. They must stop the evil gospel, stop defiling underage boys in the name of giving them more anointing”.

Ssenyonga says because he has taken them on over the years, the fake pastors had ganged up and want to silence him with malicious reports about him.

“None of what they are saying has an ounce of truth. I know the Lord shall defeat them and their agents,” he said, adding, “I am not surprised that fake preachers and pedophile pastors have ganged up to blackmail me,” Ssenyonga told a confidant. The source told this website that Pastor Ssenyonga told him that he expects such attacks now and then because he knows he is fighting a powerful force.

“I expected this to happen a long time ago,” he reportedly said. “Now, they are hiding behind unknown paid for social media accounts to fight me. I will not stop exposing them until they stop the deception, confess and turn to God.”