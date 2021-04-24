Known more for his huge real estate acumen and most recently his big fight with DTB Bank in the courts of law, tycoon Hamis Kiggundu commonly known as Ham has taken a new direction: into technology.

The ambitious tycoon with businesses scattered across the globe has launched an application called Hamz app. It is a video sharing fun and inspiration platform geared at stepping into the fast growing social media space.

The app creators describe it as, “Put together by the formidable tech team at Ham Enterprises, the app aims at taking away the stress of every day hustle by giving you a good laugh through the uploaded videos. It can also motivate and uplift you using the accumulated wisdom of Ham Kiggundu, other consultants and speakers whose videos are on the platform.”

The Hamz app is already available on the three main operating systems for hand held devices; iOS in the App Store, windows OS and Android in the Google Play Store. The app is already operational and once someone downloads it, they can begin to enjoy the fun and inspirational videos.

Taking a cue from leading young tycoons globally in social media like Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Zhang Yiming of Tiktok, Hamis Kiggundu’s app is looking at becoming a big player in this space and later leveraging the numbers to cash in on advertising and merchandising dollars too.

