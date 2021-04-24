‘Bakabasajja Banyuma’ song has become the sensation in town and five days since its release, the song has already attracted quite massive airplay and is currently one of the most selling songs on social media.

Bur many do not know who is behind this viral song. Here is his story.

On Friday, Anatalia Ozzy hosted Record Elah Butida the singer behind the viral song on Morning Express show, on Sanyuka TV, as he related his music journey thus far.

Butida, who also goes by Owe’Mogolo, said he drew the inspiration for the song from his past heartbreak experiences with ‘slay queens’. In the song, he describes his admiration for married women and why he prefers them.

He might be new to many but the singer cum comedian Butida is not new to the music scene. His music journey traces back to his primary school days when he used to write and sing gospel songs.

Butida, real names Makumbi Ashraf outed his first song ‘Sheila’ produced by Producer Andre (currently, Daddy Andre) from Five Star Studio in Luzira during his secondary school times at Emirates College, Katwe. He says Andre did the song for free.

The artist who was raised in Kiyembe, Makindye told Anatalia he lost his dad at a tender age and as such grew up with only his mother and two siblings. Her mother used to sell second-hand clothes on the streets before she got remarried.

Butida’s mother, who once appeared on a local tv show ‘Abanonya’ later got married to another man something that did not please the singer. He snubbed his mother’s wedding and declined to relocate to her new marital home. He preferred to live on his own.

He recalled he later dropped out of school and started renting a small house in Nsambya at Shs 40,000 which he got from doing manicure.

He would later join Amarula family during the times of Paddy Bitama (deceased), Amooti and Afande Kelekele even though he claims he never used to be paid.

‘’I was only paid once while doing a promo drive for Amarula’s Akabaadi show in Ggaba. I was paid Shs 20,000. “I was very happy because i had never been paid such amount of money”.

He is also one of the pioneer dancers at Triplets Ghetto Kids managed by Nambale Haruna who used to be his mathematics teacher. He says his short tempered character cost him a chance to work with Haruna.

Today, Butida is many things a manicurist, comedian and musician and says he is ready to conquer the entertainment industry.