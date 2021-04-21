Muzamiru Kajimu, a resident of Jinja, has been left in a state of shock after finding out that he didn’t father any of the two children with his wife.

Kajimu and his wife, Kalembe are said to have had a turbulent marriage for a longtime and had been fighting over a house which Kajimu claims he sorely bought from the bank while Kalembe claimed they bought the house together.

With also growing suspicion that one of the children wasn’t his, estranged Kajimu decided to take the matter to court to demand paternity test for their two children.

Eventually, in November 2020, court ordered them to take a paternity test to clarify whether Kajimu was the alleged biological father of the two children.

Consequently, the DNA results by MBN Lab Jinja, dated 15th April 2021 shockingly revealed that none of the children were fathered by Kajimu.

Upon finding out he wasn’t the father of the children, relieved Kajimu demanded Kalembe leaves his house with immediate effect.

Locals were also seen calling and advising Kalembe to swallow the bitter pill and leave Kajimu’s home since the truth had been revealed.

However, defiant Kalembe who was seen dodging cameras at the lab premises rejected the DNA results and insisted she would only leave after getting satisfied with the results.

Allan Ndala, head of domestic affairs department in Jinja commended DNA laboratories for helping couples find out truth and urged partners to stay faithful to each other to avoid being in such situations.

“If we keep faithfulness in our families, our children will grow up with no problems. It’s true there are issues in marriage but when it reaches a time where a man gets suspicious about kids, it’s always right to seek the truth,” Ndala said.

Ndala promised to follow up the case to make sure the victim children are not left homeless and helpless.

He condemned such circumstances which he says affect children psychologically and in their daily lives.