Pastors are globally known to be extravagant, flamboyant and to generally live large. In Africa where many people live in extreme poverty, are illiterate or are afflicted by disease, pastors have positioned themselves as the go-to guys that offer all sorts of comfort.

In the process, some have become extremely wealthy and they have not shied away from flouting this wealth.

Below we bring you the list of the top 10 richest pastors in Africa.

*********

Alph Lukau – $1 Billion

Alph Luka is the founder and pastor of Alleluia Ministries International, South Africa which he founded in 2002. He was born on October 25, 1974. The controversial preacher is said to be the richest pastor in Africa with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, which apparently makes him top on the list of the richest pastors in South Africa too.

Pastor Alph Lukau, one of the most powerful pastors in South Africa, reportedly claims to be able to heal any type of illness and affliction. He had at some time alleged to have raised the dead, which sparked a slew of controversies.

Despite all the mess with the media, his ministry has amassed hundreds of thousands of members and followers from all around the world especially Africa and Europe to become the wealthiest preacher in Africa. The church spreads branches in South Africa, Congo, Zambia, Namibia, Angola, and DR Congo including countries in Europe.

Aside from Pastor Alph Lukau’s numerous web of controversies, one thing that has also caught the media eye is his luxurious lifestyle. According to media reports, Lukau owns a private jet, a Rolls-Royce Wraith estimated to cost $322, 500, a Bentley estimated to worth $227,000, and a Range Rover costing over $90,000, including some very powerful motorbikes.

2. David Oyedepo – net worth of $150 million

Bishop David Oyedepo born on September 27, 1954, is the founder and lead pastor of the Living Faith Church popularly known as Winners chapel.

The fierce Nigerian preacher was born to an inter-religious household to his father, a Muslim leader, and his Christian mother. However, David was raised by his Christian grandmother who introduced him to the ministry via early morning call for prayers.

Today, the Living Faith church branches are scattered across every state in Nigeria and in more than 300 cities across the world including ones the USA, UK, and Dubai.

Bishop David Oyedepo, among the richest televangelist, is the founder and chancellor of two world-class universities in Nigeria – Covenant University and Landmark University.

At the moment, Bishop David Olaniyi Oyedepo is worth $150 million and is the richest pastor in Nigeria, highly rated among the richest pastors in Africa.

Living Faith as a church owns four private jets, about 30 SUVs, and a Rolls-Royce. In fact, Oyedepo says God swore to make him rich because he gave out his car for the work of ministry many years ago.

3. Shepherd Bushiri – net worth of $150 million

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is a Malawian prophet and convener of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) with headquarters in South Africa.

Something noteworthy about him is that he is the youngest on the list of richest pastors in Africa. He is popularly called “Major One” amongst his members and followers.

The pastor was born on February 20, 1983, into a Christian family in Northern Malawi. According to the prophet he had a spiritual encounter when he was 10 years old urging him to preach repentance to people. On that note, he decided to dedicate his life to a life of service to God.

The controversial prophet is estimated to be worth $150 million and is ranked high amongst pastors in Africa. He had at a time claimed to have the power to walk on air and to have captured angels on camera in his meetings.

When it comes to living a life of luxury, Pastor Shepherd Bushiri maintains an exotic fleet of luxury cars just like other rich pastors in Africa on the list.

In his fleet, there are Rolls-Royce Black Badge priced at $335,000, a Bentley Bentayga which costs $250,000, an Aston Martin One-77 costing a whopping $1.8 million, a Maseratti Levante estimated to cost $160,000, which he gifted his daughter Israella for her 6th birthday in 2017. Earlier before then, he had gifted his wife, Mary, a Mercedes-Benz G-class for her birthday.

4. Bishop Ayo Ortisejafor – net worth of $120 million

Ayo Oritsejafor is the leader and founder of the Word of Life Bible Church with headquarter in Warri, Nigeria. Papa Oritsejafor as he is popularly called has an estimated net worth of $120 million.

The one-time president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has many investments in real estate, banking, and transportation.

The preacher was born in Lagos State to a staunch Christ Apostolic Church household. By 1972, he got born again. Oritsejafor who always attributes his success in life and in ministry to God said he was in a vision when he saw himself in a suit preaching to thousands of people.

Following his busy schedule, the church acquired a 10-seater Bombardier Challenger private Jet for him during the celebration of his 40-years-in-ministry anniversary.

The jet is said to have an estimated worth of $22 million. This well explains why he can easily land a position on the list of the richest preachers in Africa.

5. Pastor E.A Adeboye – net worth of $65 million

A mathematician turned preacher, Pastor E.A Adeboye is estimated to be worth $65 million. The soft-spoken preacher was born on March 2, 1942, in Ifewara near Ife town, Osun State.

He started his bachelor’s degree in mathematics at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka before leaving to continue at the University of Lagos as a result of the Nigerian civil war. He completed his bachelor’s degree in 1967 and married his wife, Folake the same year.

Adeboye joined a local Redeem Christian Church of God where he became an interpreter for the church in 1973 and by 1981, Adeboye ascended the throne as the lead man of the Redeem Christian Church of God after the death of his predecessor before becoming one of the richest Nigerian pastors in the world.

It is not surprising that Pastor Adeboye is one of the top richest pastors in Africa. Pastor Adeboye is a humble owner of a Gulfstream IV private jet with tail number N707EA and a more recent G550 luxury jet estimated to cost about $65 million.

In addition to a couple of private jets to go, Pastor E.A Adeboye owns some very exotic vehicles. He has been spotted in a Rolls-Royce Phantom estimated to cost about $400,000, a Range Landrover costing $80,000 and a Mercedes Benz Gelandewagen said to cost $100,000.

6. Uebert Angel – net worth of $60 million

Founder and senior pastor of the Good News church formerly Spirit Embassy headquartered in the United Kingdom, Uebert Angel has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

He founded the church in 2007 and is rated among the richest pastors in Africa.

The tall British-Zimbabwean preacher holds two degrees in finance from Salford University, UK. He also holds a post-graduate degree in education from Boston University, UK.

Uebert Angel was born on September 6, 1978, in Masvingo, Zimbabwe but moved to the UK later in life.

Uebert Angel loves to travel in style. According to reports, he has about 47 vehicles in his fleet of cars and travels in helicopters to preach the gospel.

In the pastor’s fleet, there are Lamborghini said to be worth nearly $281, 000, Black Badge Rolls-Royce, a Mercedes coupe, an SL 500 Mercedes-Benz, Audi Q7 and Spyder F3 CAN-AM which is estimated around $25, 000.

Uebert Angel owns a UK mansion that cost approximately $2 million and is currently worth $4 million after renovations. The house is said to have a garden sitting on 14 acres of land and three lakes which has very expensive schools of fishes costing thousands of dollars.

7. Chris Oyakhilome – net worth of $50 Million

Popular Nigerian preacher and healer, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, was born on December 7, 1963. He founded his ministry, Love World Incorporated popularly called Christ Embassy as an undergraduate.

Today, Love World has hundreds of thousands of members and followers in almost every continent of the world. The well-spoken preacher also runs a healing school which is only second to none in Africa.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Pastor Chris has about 30 SUVs in his fleet amongst which are Range Rovers. In addition to his exotic fleet of luxury cars, Pastor Chris owns an airline, Skypower which he purchased in 2006.

Pastor Chris as he is popularly called owns about 30 SUVs which includes a powerful Range Rover.

8. Pastor Ray McCauley – net worth of $28 million

Founder and leader of the Rhema Bible Church, Pastor Ray McCauley is estimated to worth $28 million. He founded the church with its headquarter in South Africa in 1979 after his ministry training. Today, the church has amassed quite an army of followers from across South Africa and beyond.

Pastor Ray Macaulay just like other pastors in his league lives quite large.

Regrettably, Pastor Ray McCauley is not one to show off his cars and houses. There is hardly any picture of his cars or houses but we can assure you that the pastor lives large.

9. Prophet Temitope Babatunde Joshua – net worth of $25 million

T.B Joshua is the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church of All Nations which he founded in 1987. The man of God himself was born on June 12, 1963.

Today, the Synagogue Church of All Nations popularly called SCOAN has spread to more countries like Ghana, United Kingdom, Israel, and Greece.

Prophet T.B Joshua’s ministry is accompanied by shocking testimonies of breakthroughs, healings, and deliverances. The very passionate pastor is also very philanthropic. He donates millions of dollars annually towards education and healthcare and poor communities all around the world.

He maintains a widespread television network, Emmanuel TV which broadcasts to Africa including Nigeria, some parts of Asia, Europe, America, and other continents of the world.

The prophet owns a private jet reported to be worth $60 million and a fleet of moderate luxury cars amongst which are Mercedes-Benz and Range Rover cars.

10. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo – net worth of $10 million

Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo born on March 17, 1952, is the founder and set man of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) with headquarter in Kent, London.

Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo was a practicing Muslim in his teens before converting to Christianity at the age of 20. At the moment, he is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million.

Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo has an affinity for luxury life. In his enclave is a fleet of automobiles made up of a private jet and exotic array of cars.

The smooth-talking pastor also has investments in real estate. Amongst his cars are a Porsche Cayenne, Range Rover Vogue Sport, a bulletproof Hummer Jeep, and many other luxury cars.

*Article reproduced from a Nigerian web portal, naijaauto.com.