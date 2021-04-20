This European Super League idea has exposed the big clubs in the world and actually affirms that the balance between, ” Football, the Sport and Football, the business” has been lost.

The business is killing the beautiful game. The orchestrators of this ‘football arson’ are forgetting that without the passion that defines the game, there won’t be fans and without fans, there won’t be money.

It’s true that times change and every generation comes with it’s pros and cons. Indeed change is inevitable and should always be appreciated. However, all the past generations only provided an environment for the game of football to flourish but sadly, the current one (The 4th Industrial revolution) has attacked the popularity of the game and the people who should be protecting it are the very ones threatening it. WHY?!!.. Money.

Everything in this generation is centred around MONEY.

It has been glaring but many of us have either been stubbornly refusing to see it, too shallow to see it or we have been brainwashed to believe that whatever our ‘MASTERS’ come up with for the sport is always right and for the good of the game.

I have not lived for soo long, but I have been here long enough to see technology and MONEY kick the passion and the beauty out of the game..And sadly, many of us Africans have been cheering on as the game is slowly being taken away from us.

I have consistently aired out my dislike for Goal Line technology and V.A.R. The cost of installation for each is not less than 250,0000 US Dollars. That alone knocks many out…

This means that the few elite in the world who can afford this (Less than 1% of the football population) are competing in a very different game to the rest of us.

Is this fair? I don’t think so….

The reality is that any African child born anywhere on the continent and plays football, dreams of making it into these big clubs. But how will they be able to pass trials and fit into these clubs if they are playing in a very different environment under very different rules.

We forget that the popularity of football lies in it’s simplicity and inclusiveness. The rules have been obvious for anyone to understand, and we all played a similar game world over. This is the reason for the passion.

The moment we let money Lead the line, we surrendered the entire match to the West and we might never get a levelled ground to compete with them again.

(Anyhow, this isn’t what I am here for today…)

Now with this European Football League, we clearly see that the big dogs don’t care and that’s why they are completely detaching themselves.

Let’s face it guys. Football world over spins mainly on those big European clubs. That is why they attract a lion share of sponsorship money in the game.

For them to even think about forming their own league where they are the Founders, Players and Regulators, with no promotion or relegation, is what I would term as ‘FOOTBALL RACISM”.

Moreover doing that in the wake of a pandemic all because of the billions of pounds they will share, is extreme greed and utter selfishness. Actually, it’s like they have given the rest of us (Including their fans), The middle finger.

The chairman of the competition (Florentino Perez) is the president of Real Madrid. The founders are the clubs that play in it, (they are probably planning to get their own referees since FIFA and UEFA are clearly distancing themselves..)

This is the nature of arrogance we have only seen in Ugandan football before, where the few who are lucky to make it in life just try to disrespect and isolate themselves from the many who are still struggling to be like them… And they rub it in so that it hurts….