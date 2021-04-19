Lapaire glasses, an eye care centre, is now offering patients an option to pay for eyeglasses in instalments.

With over 26.3 million in Africa estimated to have a form of visual impairment and over 550 million people in need of glasses as reported by World Health Organization (WHO), Lapaire glasses is on a mission to solve the growing problem.

Founded in 2018 with 14 branches in 7 Countries , Lapaire glasses strives to support those who need to purchase high quality glasses cost-effectively.

“As everyone struggles to get through the Covid 19 after effects that crippled the livelihoods of many, Lepaire glasses is giving it’s customers an opportunity to pay for their glasses in three installments with an option of either cash, mobile money or a cheque,” said Oliver Mwanko Wambile, the Public Relations & Communication officer East Africa Lapaire Glasses.

Mwanko also said the company offers tailor-made and cost-effective glasses ranging from Shs 105,000 (inclusive of the frame and anti-glare lenses) and sunglasses that range from as low as Shs 40,000.

With respect to style, the Lapaire tailor made affordable glasses not only give one good vision but are also stylish and help one to connect with their surroundings, increase one’s productivity, gain confidence and also help maintain the sharpness of one’s minds.

The Pan African Eye wear brand also allows the customers to make online appointments through their social media platforms at lapaire.ug and LapaireGlasses-UG on Instagram and Facebook respectively or an option of booking on +256774503109, +256758538109.

The eye and sunglasses’ frames from Lapaire are exclusively named after African cities and islands respectively giving one exceptional confidence to stand out and feel at home.

“In partnership with Cedars, Guardian, and Perfect Care pharmacies, Lapaire’s “Your Eyes Well-Being is our Priority” campaign by Lapaire glasses has been able to offer free on-site eye screening and testing at these pharmacies’ locations in Kampala and its outskirts,”said Esther Nafula, the Kampala clinic manager.

Nafula added that the timely definitive tests have helped people in these communities to be aware of any existing refractive errors and other eye conditions that need immediate address, thus maximizing the benefits of these tests and screening for the participants.

In Uganda, the company is improving lives in 3 cities: Kampala (Kisementi, Sturrock road opposite Chillies, Jinja, and Mbarara with a vision of expanding to Northern Uganda before the end of 2021.