The Speaker Rebecca Kadaga has announced a three-member committee to investigate the claims that the supplementary budget meant for the acquisition for the razed Ndeeba Church of Uganda was inflated by billions of shillings.

Th committee will be chaired by Kaberamaido Woman MP Veronica Eragu Bichetero. Other members are Patrick Nsamba Oshabe of Kassanda North and Kumi Municipality MP Silas Aogon.

In February this, Parliament halted the disbursement of Shs 12 billion that had been passed by the Ministry of Lands and Uganda Land Commission to handle land compensation issues, Shs 3.8 billion of which was meant to pay businessman Dodovico Mwanje, who claims ownership of the land previously occupied by the Ndeeba Church.

In addition, Beti Olive Kamya, the minister for Lands and Beatrice Byenkya, the chairperson of the Uganda Land Commission clashed in Parliament over the authentic list of people who were supposed to be compensated.

On Wednesday, Kadaga gave the committee two weeks to investigate the matter and report to Parliament.