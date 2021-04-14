Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda has said that he has no immediate plans of retiring from his office.

To say this, Rugunda was replying to social media rumors that he had penned a letter to President Museveni, informing him of his retirement.

“Those are lies, I have not written to H.E the president about that. Take it that it is a fabrication, a concoction by some people. Dismiss it,” Rugunda told journalists outside Parliament.

“I have also been seeing these reports in social media to the effect that I have written to H.E the president informing him of my retirement.”

Rugunda said that in his mind, he is serving the people of Uganda and has no immediate plans for stopping work.

” We serve the people of Uganda as long as we have the energy and as far as am concerned, I don’t have immediate plans of stopping,” Rugunda said.

Asked why he doesn’t have immediate plans of leaving office, the Prime Minister said that he is a revolutionary with a vision to achieve.

” Because revolutionaries have a responsibility to advance their revolution, to serve the population and my role is to make a contribution in service of the people of Uganda, in service of Africa and I am making that,” Rugunda said.

At 73 years, Rugunda was appointed as the Prime Minister of Uganda on September 18, 2014.