A group of 35 National Unity Platform supporters including Robert Kyagulanyi’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni also known as Nubian Li , the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebufu also known as Eddie Mutwe and 33 others have again applied for bail before the General Court Martial in Makindye.

The group that was arrested in Kalangala and later detained in Masaka was part of Kyagulanyi’s campaign team that was later transferred to the General Court Martial in Makindye and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition for being found with four AK47 rifle bullets in Makerere.

In February, they were denied bail by the army court citing fears of instigating riots and another attempt for bail in the High Court in Kampala also collapsed.

However, in another bid, the group that has been in detention since December 30 has filed another application before the army court in Makindye seeking for temporary relief.

“In declining the first bail application, this honorable court directed the prosecution to fast-track the fixing and hearing of the case but to date, the case has not been fixed for hearing,” the group says in its bail application.

“There is no known date when the hearing will take off yet the applicants have been in detention without trial for close to 90days now.”

The 35 Bobi Wine and his NUP supporters insist that the allegations of instigating violence if released are not founded and therefore should be disregarded by the army court and have them released on bail since it is their constitutional right.

“The offence with which the applicants are charged is bailable and this honorable court has the jurisdiction and discretion to grant the bail pending the hearing and determination of the case. The applicants will not abscond from the jurisdiction of this honorable court,” the group says.

They say they have substantial sureties but also fixed places of abode from where they can be located by the army court if need arises.

Identities

The accused include Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdu Solider, Kenny Kyalimpa, Robinson Mudde Ntambi, Lukeman Mwijjukye alias Kampala, William Nyanzi alias Mboggo, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Ali Buken alias Nubian Li, Edward Ssebufu alias Eddie Mutwe, Adam Matovu, Shakira Namboozo alias Suki, Ibra Tamale, Muzafalu Mwanga alias Main Gate Muwa, Stanley Kafuko alias Kysta, Achileo Kivumbi, Geoffrey Onzima alias Tower, Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssebiranda alias Giant, Sharif Najja alias Don Sharif, Brain Ssemanda alias Dictator Museveni must go,

Others are Robert Katumba, Charles Mpanga, Geoffrey Mutalya, Geserwa Kyabagu alias Pympah, Baker Kalyango, Faisal Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Dog City Kadogo, Daniel Oyerwot alias Dan Magic, Hussein Mukasa alias Oshea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

Prosecution alleges that all the suspects and others still at large on January 3, at Makerere Kavule Kigundu zone, were found in possession of four rounds of ammunition which is a monopoly of the defense forces.