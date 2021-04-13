Officials from the Education Service Commission have disclosed that government loses over Shs 7 billion annually through teachers who fraudulently accessed the government pay roll.

Appearing before the Education committee of parliament, the officials from the commission led by their chairperson Professor Sam Luboga, said the validation exercise so far indicates that Teso sub region has the highest number of teachers who fraudulently accessed the government pay roll.

Luboga said some teachers are using fake appointment letters from unknown sources.

The commission said it needs Shs 6 billion to recruit 2300 teachers in the next financial year.

Part of the amount will also be used to validate 3,000 appointments, regularise 50 appointments, re-designate 50 appointments and grant study leave to 50 personnel among others.