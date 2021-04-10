MTN Uganda has thrown its weight behind the local movie industry with the launch of a Video on Demand (VOD) channel offering a premium mix of local Ugandan movies.

The new channel named “Kibanda Xpress” is a partnership between the telecom company and PearlWood, an association of local film producers.

Kibanda Xpress is available on YoTV channels, a mobile app that allows one to stream local and international Radio and TV channels in real time via a smartphone.

Kibanda Xpress features over 150 Ugandan movies and will live stream premiers of new movies as well other local entertainment content providing customers with entertainment conveniently and affordably anywhere and everywhere you go with just the click of a button on your phone.

In 2020, globally there was un precedented growth in online video usage with revenues estimated at $34 billion of which premium video on demand accounted for at least $630 million.

Africa is gradually making its mark on the global entertainment industry with its vast talent and unique flavour of storytelling.

“We recognise the potential of the movie industry to create employment, to reposition the African narrative and positively contribute to the national GDP. Through Kibanda Xpress, we hope to boost the Uganda film industry to realize that potential,” said MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer Sen Somdev.

The service launches with a promotion subscription offer of Shs 1,000 per movie valid for a period of 24 hours. A customer will be charged via their MTN MoMo account.

“Our dream as local film content creators is to build a sustainable industry in which content creators not only earn consistently from their content, but one in which they also thrive and gain the global visibility deserved. Without doubt, going digital is the right move for the industry, it will reduce on the copy rights infringement, increase footprint of the Uganda movies and expose our artists globally among others,” said Mzee Bwanika, speaker, Pearlwood board of directors.

To watch a movie on Kibanda Express, follow these steps:

• Step1: Download and install the Yotv app from Playstore and Appstore.

• Step2: Subscribe and Login to the Yotv app, Select VOD.

• Step3: Browse and select the Movie of your choice then follow prompts to complete payment.

Aggrey Mugisha, the YOTVChannels chief executive officer said the channel is platform for great local content.

He said they are here to tap different storytelling techniques from around Uganda and share them with global audiences.

“There is a unique tradition of storytelling in every country and, if it can be captured on film, then through YOTVChannels we can share it with the world. Pearlwood is a great example that our local movie industry can be global, and that Uganda is a great entertainment market for the rest of the world,” Mugisha said.