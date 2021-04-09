Musician Yusuf Ssenabulya commonly known as Roden Y Kabako surprised many of his guests and fans when he shed tears of joy and turned emotional during his introduction ceremony.

Kabako was officially introduced by his longtime girlfriend Jazira Namuddu to her parents in Mpigi.

Among the celebrities who escorted Kabako were Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Lydia Jazmine, Sheebah Karungi, Topic Kasente among others.

Kabako who couldn’t hold back his tears, explained that he got emotional because of too much joy and happiness for having achieved his dream of legalising his relationship ahead of the holy month of Ramadhan.

He expressed his gratitude towards his girlfriend for having not disappointed him.

Kabako said that this was the right time to reward his long time girlfriend with holy marriage having struggled together for all these years.

“I love Jazira so much. She is a real wife to me. I couldn’t wait to personally ask her for a hand in marriage,” Kabako said.

Kabako narrated that he met Namuddu seven years ago in a bar where he was working as an MC.

The two had earlier planned to have the function in June this year but due to the forthcoming holy month of Ramadhan, they were advised to rescheduled their Nikkah to a closer date.