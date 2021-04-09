The state minister for Internal Affairs Obiga Kania has said that it is only President Museveni Tibuhaburwa that can lift the 9pm curfew.

Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda had been expected to update MPs on the continued imposition of the curfew yesterday but he was a no show.

Instead, Obiga Kania came to inform the House that only the president will lift the curfew time on advice of the national Covid-19 task force.

“The national task force is consulting over this matter and they will advise the president as usual,” Kania said.

Kania said that the curfew will not affect the activities of the Muslims, during Ramadan, as claimed by some moslem legislators early this week.

“Efforts are being made to make sure that Ramadan curfew will not affect the Ramadan period, some changes will be made where necessary,” the minister added.

Kawempe North MP, Latif Ssebagala however disagreed with the minister, saying they need curfew to be either eliminated completely or relaxed to 11pm.

“What the minister is saying that the security will relax during the fasting period,” Ssebagala said.

The legislators tasked Rugunda to address this matter because people are suffering.

Speaker Kadaga also insisted that Rugunda appears on Tuesday next week in person and give the government statement on the matter.

” I want you to take this matter seriously, because you can’t say that Muslims will move and others won’t. I want the Prime Minister to appear in the House next week on Tuesday,” Kadaga said.