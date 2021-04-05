Police in Kyambogo is looking for four suspects (three gentlemen and a lady) who broke into a Kyambogo Home on Monday morning and made away with Shs 85m.

According to a police statement from ASP Samuel Nuwamanya who is the O/C of Kyambogo police station that has been accessed by Nile Post, the yet to be identified suspects where dressed in attire of National Water and Sewerage Cooperation.

“Upon entering, the assailants held the cook who was the only one at home captive, tied him up as they executed the Robbery mission, the house maid who also came minutes shortly was also held captive as the robbers equally tied her up and locked her in the washroom,” Nuwamanya said in a statement.

Police said that they visited the scene and the cameras which were mounted in the residence were able to record the footage although the suspected assailants had covered their faces with helmets.

” Indeed the robbery took place and cash of over Shs 85m was stollen. 4500USD that was inset the safe was taken as the thieves broke the safe,”

Police said that they have taken statements from the victims and taken them for medical inquiry as investigation into the matter continue.