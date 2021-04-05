Musician cum entrepreneur, Aliaune Akon Thiam alias Akon on Sunday completed his two-day excursion in which he interfaced with the Pearl of Africa has to offer in terms of natural endowment.

Having first visited Queen Elizabeth National Park, Akon together with wife, Rozina Negusei completed the excursion with a visit to the Bwindi Impenetrable forest national park, known for gorillas.

Donning Uganda Cranes jerseys, Akon and wife enjoyed the tracking but were on several occasions seen panting, courtesy of the jungles they went through.

Despite hiking on a muddy day, Akon was amazed by the rare opportunity he got to get an up-close and personal shot with the Gorillas, he excitedly referred to himself as “the papa of Gorillas” after his wife Rozina Negussei wished she could adopt the baby Gorilla she had seen.

At the end of the tracking exercise, the singer couldn’t agree more with Winston Churchill’s definition of Uganda as the Pearl of Africa.

“This experience was amazing. With all that is going on around the world with the pandemic getting a chance to get into nature, air it all out and escape from the madness just to see our cousins is an experience like no other,” Akon said.

According to the Senior presidential advisor on Diaspora Affairs Amb. Abbey Walusimbi, Uganda couldn’t have made a better choice for an investor than Akon.

Walusimbi added that through his office, many of the African Americans and Ugandans in Diaspora will always be welcomed and he is ready to accord each person that seeks his help equal attention.

The trade and investment officer in the office of the Senior presidential advisor on Diaspora affairs Isaac Kigozi who lived in the USA for the greater part of his life said there is more in the offing.

“My country deserves the best and we are committed to bring in many people like Akon to Uganda for the same reasons he is here,”Kigozi said.

“With the support from the president, the office of the Senior presidential advisor on Diaspora affairs is not just committed to bringing home our diaspora and other interested parties for investment, but also dedicated to work with everyone and every organization that is out to preserve nature.”