President Museveni has said government will identify land to enable Senegalese-American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam alias Akon to set up investments in Uganda.

Akon and his wife Rozina Negusei who are on a four-day visit to Uganda on Friday visited the president and the First Lady, Janet Museveni at their country home in Rwakitura.

According to a statement from State House, the president had a fruitful meeting with the Senegalese singer, cum investor as they discussed a number of investment opportunities in Uganda.

“During the meeting at the president’s countryside home Rwakitura in Kiruhura district, attended by the First Lady Janet Museveni and the Minister of Education and Sports, the president shared with guest many areas of interest and value of the untapped natural resources for investment in the country; many of them with rare natural scenery on the globe,” the statement said.

“The president told the investor that to put investment interests in motion in a short period, government would spot land for him preferably in central region districts or Kalangala district islands.”

The Nile Post has separately learnt that President Museveni has directed the Minister for Lands to taken Akon’s crew to Kalangala and Kaweweeta so he can choose where he can put his investment and government will lease him the land just like it does to other investors.

According to State House, Akon expressed interest to invest in solar energy, tourism sectors and infrastructure development areas.

“He said he has also identified investment strategies in some other Africa citing Kenya, Congo Brazzaville.”

The singer also applauded Museveni for being a Pan African who fronts the unity of Africa and Africans at large.

The singer’s visit to Uganda follows a trip to the US by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora affairs, Amb.Abbey Walusimbi which was aimed at enticing potential business investors to come to the country.

Akon will be touring a number of Uganda’s tourism sites including Bwindi National Game Park and Murchison Falls among others.

He as well looks forward to partnering with the East African Partners a company that markets the region as a tourism destination to attract more other investors from the US and across different parts of the world to take up investment in the region.