The UPDF and Police have started a pursuit of Jie Karamajong warriors who last night raided a village and stole 1000 heads of cattle

According to Mike Akongole, the Karamoja police spokesperson, Michael Longole the incident happened last night in Moroto.

“A group of Jie Karamajong warriors from Kotido raided Nalem and Upal villages in Nadunget Parish in Nadunget sub-county, Moroto District. They shot dead Dengel Mark Male a seven-year-old son to Keem Romana,” Longole said.

The area police spokesperson said the Karimajong warriors also shot Romana in the right arm whereas another person was shot in the right leg before they took off.

“The assailants took off with over 1000 heads of cattle from the protected kraal. The army and police are on pursuit.”

The injured have been taken to Moroto Regional referral hospital for treatment.

In the past, raids for cattle have been on the rise in Karamoja but this has been attributed to the recent Moroto prison break when inmates went away with a good number of guns.

Whereas a number of them have been either re-arrested or shot dead during arrest, others remain at large.

Last month, there was a heavy deployment of Anti-Stock Theft Unit(ASTU) personnel in Karamoja following an increase in the cases of cattle rustling in the area.

Over 500 personnel were deployed to deal with the problem.

Earlier, the UPDF had launched tactical operations against the rustlers that saw a number of guns and ammunition in the hands of the Karimjong warriors recovered.