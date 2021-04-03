The Anglican Church in Uganda has said they have been shocked by the sudden death of Kampala Archbishop Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Archbishop Lwanga was on Saturday found dead in his room.

In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Steven Kaziimba Mugalu who spent the most part of Friday with Lwanga during the way of the cross at Namirembe Cathedral said he was shocked by the sudden death of the man of God.

“Just yesterday, we walked on the way of the cross together and it(death) is a shock to all of us. His clear gospel voice of advocacy for the poor and oppressed, his commitment to Christian unity and justice for all will be dearly missed,”Kaziimba said.

“Yet we know that he has moved into the nearer presence of our Lord and is advancing from glory to glory. He fought the good fight, he finished the race and he kept the faith. Now he who longed for our Lord’s appearing receives the crown of righteousness.”

Biography

Born in 1953, at Kyabakadde Village, in Naggalama Parish, in Mukono district, Lwanga attended Kyabakadde primary school before joining Nyenga Seminary in 1964.

Between 1972 and 1974, he studied at Katigondo National Major Seminary, in the present-dayKalungu District.

He then studied Theology at Ggaba National Seminary, in Kampala and in 1979, he joined theUniversity of Clermont-Ferrandin France, were he studied administration and languages, with particular emphasis on administration.

Later, he studied at thePontifical University of the Holy Crossin Rome, wherein 1994, he earned a doctorate inCanon Law.

He was ordained a priest on 8 April 1978 atRubaga Cathedralby CardinalEmmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga.

He served as a priest of Kampala Archdiocese until 30 November 1996.

Lwanga was appointed the first Bishop of the Kasana-Luweero Diocese in 1996.

In 2006, he was appointed the third Archbishop of theArchdiocese of Kampalato succeed Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala who resigned.

Lwanga has been known to be vocal and has on several occasions taken a swipe at government over its excesses and violation of human rights.