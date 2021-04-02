The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has urged the Muslim community to embrace the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

He made the remarks while leading a team of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) officials and staff to take Covid-19 jabs at their Old Kampala based headquarters.

The other top officials who took the jabs are the deputy Mufti, Sheikh Abdullah Ssemambo, second deputy Mufti, Sheikh Muhammad Waiswa and secretary general, Ramathan Mugalu.

Speaking about the exercise, the mufti hailed the government through the Ministry of Health for giving religious institutions priority and ensuring that they are vaccinated against the pandemic.

He also called upon Ugandans across different parts of the country to embrace the exercise.

“I call upon all Ugandans especially Muslims to come out and embrace this exercise because it is a good shield that will protect your lives and relatives,” he said.

Mubaje pointed out that vaccination against diseases is in line with the teachings of Islam as taught by Prophet Muhammad.

At least 300 people were vaccinated by a team of medics led by Lillian Nakayiza, the deputy principal nursing officer from Lubaga hospital.