The Ugandan government has written to their South Sudan counterparts to raise concern over the spate of killings to Ugandans plying their business in the continent’s youngest nation.

Four Ugandan drivers were on Sunday shot dead by unknown gunmen on Yei-Juba highway while heading to Juba for business.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said they were shocked by the recent developments in South Sudan.

“The government of Uganda with deep shock and concern learnt of the killing of Ugandans in the Republic of South Sudan. The government of Uganda condemns in the strongest terms possible the reckless murder of Ugandans,” the statement read in part.

“Government of has appealed to the government of South Sudan to restore security along the routes from the Ugandan border points into Juba to facilitate safe movement of persons, goods and services.”

Government, however, urged Ugandans to exercise caution as they travel to South Sudan and beware of violent crime including carjacking, shootings ambushes, assaults, robberies and kidnaps that happen especially on the Oraba- Kaya and Yei –Juba roads.

In the latest spate of killing of Ugandans, at least eight Ugandans have been shot dead by unknown assailants on South Sudan territory and robbed of their merchandise.

There have been efforts to efforts to ensure peace prevails in the area through negotiations between the two governments.