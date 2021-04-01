Police in Arua have arrested three security guards attached to Arua Regional Referral hospital to help in investigations over the theft of the hospital’s newly acquired ambulance.

The Toyota Land Cruiser registration No UG6812M that was given to the hospital by the Ministry of Health in December last year was on Saturday stolen from the hospital’s parking yard by unknown assailants.

However, according to the West Nile Police spokesperson, Josephine Angucia, following the disappearance of the ambulance, a case of stolen motor vehicle was recorded at Arua Police station under CRB 305/2021

“Relevant statements were obtained from the hospital, scene of crime visited and documented. Three-night security guards who were on duty on the fateful night were arrested to assist police with investigations but their names have been concealed in order not to jeopardize investigations,”Angucia said.

By arresting the three security guards, police want to understand the circumstances under which the ambulance was driven from the parking yard through the hospital’s main gate without their knowledge yet they were hired to secure the government facility.

The Police spokesperson for West Nile region said the three security guards are still detained at Arua Central Police Station as inquiries continue.

“The stolen ambulance is one of the two new vehicles that government gave recently to Arua Regional Referral hospital to assist in emergencies in Cases of Covid-19 and other sicknesses that need immediate attention,”Angucia said.

She however urged members of the public to share information widely with police so as to recover the ambulance since it serves the community in times of emergencies.