The Uganda Insurers Association (UIA) has partnered with the Rotaract Earth Initiative to extend financial, social, and environmental support to the community of Soroti.

According to the public relations officer of UIA, Ibrahim Ssempebwa, this is one of the ways to widen insurance penetration in Uganda mainly among the youth.

Ssempebwa said when communities are empowered, they will be able to maintain the environment

He said the association has also extended financial assistance to support these communities including giving sanitary pads to school going girls to enable them stay in school.

Simon Okwi, the project chair of the Rotaract Earth Initiative said such projects will empower youth to stay in school as well as sustain the environment

The project will be rolled out in Soroti where activities such as blood donation, planting trees will be carried out