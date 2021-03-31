Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has praised Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka, saying she’s better than her predecessor Jennifer Musisi on all fronts.

Lukwago said that working with Kisaka is easier because she participates in all KCCA process with respect to other colleagues, unlike Musisi who he says that always wanted to be the boss.

Lukwago made these remarks while appearing on NBS Television’s Morning Breeze, Wednesday morning.

“I must give credit to the current Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka. She attends the meetings, makes contributions and she participates in all processes, unlike her predecessor who always wanted to operate from elsewhere,” Lukwago said.

The Lord Mayor Lukwago is remembered to have publicly celebrated the resignation of Musisi, saying that” the ‘alpha and omega’ was finally going, after seven years of a stormy relationship between the office of the Lord Mayor and the Executive Director.

Lukwago said on the Morning show that Musisi’s behavior was also partly responsible for the mass exodus at KCCA back then.

Asked on the poor state of roads in Kampala, Lukwago said that Kampala’s problems must be looked at in a broader perspective.

“The breakdown of the state structure explains this whole mess. For you to have a functional city, you must have systems in place. The entire country is in the hands of the state,” Lukwago said before adding that everything is wrong in Kampala, and this is why he won’t stop until his agenda is implemented.

KCCA Spokesperson, Daniel NuweAbine who also spoke to NBS however said Lukwago’s claim on roads is not true, because of the roads have outlived their design life and KCCA is using interim measures like filling potholes.

“We have different projects coming up to work on the roads in the Central Business District,” NuweAbine said.