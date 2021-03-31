The Ministry of Health has revealed a list of accredited Covid-19 vaccination sites across the country where the public can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free.
The vaccination process started on March 10, 2021 and according to the health ministry, at least 69,701 people have so far been vaccinated.
The vaccine is available for all Ugandans above the age of 18 years, but the first phase of vaccination, according to the Ministry of Health, is targeting health workers, security officers, teachers, Ugandans above 50 years of age and people living with chronic illnesses.
Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng urged the public to take elders aged 70 years and above for their vaccination against COVID-19 and reiterated that the vaccine is safe.
In Kampala, one can get vaccinated from:
Makindye Division
Kiruddu National Referral Hospital
Kisugu Health Centre III
Kibuli Hospital
Central Division
Kisenyi Health Centre IV
Vine Medical Centre
City Hall Clinic
Kamwokya Christian Caring Centre
Lubaga Division
Lubaga Hospital
Mengo Hospital
Kawaala Health Centre III
Kitebi Health Centre III
Kawempe Division
Komamboga Health Center III
Kisaazi Church of Uganda MC
St. Stephen Mpererwe Hospital
Kawempe National Referral Hospital
Nakawa Division
Butabiika Hospital
Kiswa Health Centre III
China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru
UMC Victoria Hospital, Bukoto.
According to the health ministry, COVID-19 vaccinations in other districts will be taking place at already designated health centre III, IV, General Hospitals and Regional Referral Hospitals.
In Adjumani District for example, vaccination will be taking place at the Adjumani Hospital, Dzaipi HCII, Pakele HCII, Mungula HC IV and Ukusijoni HCIII.
In Abim District, the vaccination will be conducted at Abim Hospital, Alerek HCIII, Marulem HCIII, Nyakwae HCIII and Orwanmuge HCIII.
The full list can be accessed here https://t.co/f6QJnfAW2r
Discussion about this post