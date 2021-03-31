The Ministry of Health has revealed a list of accredited Covid-19 vaccination sites across the country where the public can get vaccinated against COVID-19 for free.

The vaccination process started on March 10, 2021 and according to the health ministry, at least 69,701 people have so far been vaccinated.

The vaccine is available for all Ugandans above the age of 18 years, but the first phase of vaccination, according to the Ministry of Health, is targeting health workers, security officers, teachers, Ugandans above 50 years of age and people living with chronic illnesses.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng urged the public to take elders aged 70 years and above for their vaccination against COVID-19 and reiterated that the vaccine is safe.

In Kampala, one can get vaccinated from:

Makindye Division

Kiruddu National Referral Hospital

Kisugu Health Centre III

Kibuli Hospital

Central Division

Kisenyi Health Centre IV

Vine Medical Centre

City Hall Clinic

Kamwokya Christian Caring Centre

Lubaga Division

Lubaga Hospital

Mengo Hospital

Kawaala Health Centre III

Kitebi Health Centre III

Kawempe Division

Komamboga Health Center III

Kisaazi Church of Uganda MC

St. Stephen Mpererwe Hospital

Kawempe National Referral Hospital

Nakawa Division

Butabiika Hospital

Kiswa Health Centre III

China-Uganda Friendship Hospital, Naguru

UMC Victoria Hospital, Bukoto.

According to the health ministry, COVID-19 vaccinations in other districts will be taking place at already designated health centre III, IV, General Hospitals and Regional Referral Hospitals.

In Adjumani District for example, vaccination will be taking place at the Adjumani Hospital, Dzaipi HCII, Pakele HCII, Mungula HC IV and Ukusijoni HCIII.

In Abim District, the vaccination will be conducted at Abim Hospital, Alerek HCIII, Marulem HCIII, Nyakwae HCIII and Orwanmuge HCIII.

The full list can be accessed here https://t.co/f6QJnfAW2r