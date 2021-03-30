ROKE Telkom, a Ugandan home-grown public service provider for voice and data communications services yesterday announced an additional cost-free time for its signature Express Wi-Fi internet service.

This is following a recent announcement of the telecom’s partnership with Facebook to provide high-speed internet to millions of Ugandans in October last year.

In this new campaign, the users of the Express Wi-Fi service will enjoy an extra gratuitous 30 minutes every day for 12 days.

Michael Mukasa, the chief commercial officer at ROKE Telkom said that the principal goal of launching Express Wi-Fi was to offer a more diversified set of services.

“Today, we announce this offer as a part of our overall strategic plan to extend internet to Ugandans. Because users of these services are always on the go, it is best that they can access internet services anywhere and at any time,” he said.

ROKE Telkom has been at the helm of providing affordable, reliable, and fast internet for Ugandans for the past 15 years. With over 600 Rokespots, many people including those in the remote regions of the country have had a chance to experience uninterrupted internet connectivity.

“We pledge our unwavering commitment to continue innovating as we remain at the centre of this country-wide transformation in steering Uganda to world-class efficiency and productivity in the communication and technology sector,” said Michelle Baine, the Brand Manager, ROKE Telkom .

The offer will run from the 29th of March, 2021 to the 11th of April, 2021. During this time, users will have free 30 minutes of usage everyday on all Rokespots countrywide.