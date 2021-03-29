Police have said that the suspect the murders of four women and a three month baby who was recently arrested has confessed to killing them as a hobby.

Following the gruesome murder of four women and their bodies dumped after being burnt in various places around Kampala, a joint security team of the Police’s Crime Intelligence Directorate and the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI) on Tuesday arrested Musa Musaasizi, alias, Uncle, 23, a resident of Mujomba Zone 6, Nakulabye in Rubaga Division over the murders..

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said the suspect was taken to the Mwanga II Magistrates Court in Mengo to record an extra-judicial statement where he confessed to having sexual intercourse with the victims before strangling them.

“In the statement, he said the killing had become a hobby that he was getting pleasure out of,”Enanga said.

“He confessed that after killing the first victim on February 22, three weeks later he killed one Kansiime on March 14 and that he killed two other women on 15 and 16 including a three month baby.”

The police mouthpiece said the suspect confessed that he had for a long time befriended his victims whom he treated as girlfriends.

On the fateful day, he would invite them to his home in Nakulabye before having sexual intercourse with them and later strangle them.

“He suspected Mclean Ahereza of having an extra affair with another person whose name was saved as ‘baby boy’ in Ahereza’s phone. He increased the volume of music inside his rented house and strangled her. He later stuffed the body in a suit case before calling a boda boda rider known to him and at 2am, the body was dropped in Nateete where it was burnt.”

The police spokesperson said evidence so far collected indicates that the suspect would take advantage of curfew time to put the bodies of the victims in sacks and later dump them before setting them ablaze.

“We have recovered phones, shoes, knickers, blanket and bed sheets that we are going to take for DNA analysis to link them to the deceased people,”Enanga said.