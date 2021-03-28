“In a bid to promote a digital approach to learning, Teach For Uganda, Student Change Makers in partnership with War Child Holland have collaborated with the Ministry of Education and Sports to launch a digital learning site at Isenda Primary School in Mayuge District.”

Numerous colleges and universities across the country suddenly find themselves in the position of having to teach online due to changes introduced by the national response to COVID-19 outbreak.

While every institution has its share of early adopters, people who have been delivering instruction totally or partially online for years, there is plenty of other faculty who are new to the process. To help schools make the transition as quickly and comprehensively as possible is the reason behind this programme.

Pupils of Isemba primary school Kingandalo sub-county Mayuge district were thrilled as the digital learning program was being launched today.

Pupils entertained guests who included the state minister for education Rosemary Seninde and other education officials through dancing while others held an exhibition at the school to show what products they made during the COVID 19 lockdown.

The program is jointly sponsored by Teach Uganda and War child Holland local based non-governmental organizations.

The executive director of Teach Uganda, James Arinaitwe said they decided to adopt the digital learning program in community rural schools after discovering that most pupils who had been hit by COVID

19 were left behind simply because they could not afford access channels of education like television sets or radio sets.

Arinaitwe said the digital learning program helps a child especially in lower classes adopt quickly compared to classroom education since he would be in control of the system.

The state minister for education, Rosemary Seninde, who was the chief guest at the occasion, said the digital learning program will help accelerate learning skills of pupils.

Seninde appealed to other schools elsewhere to adopt the digital learning program since it helps pupils gain the courage of attending class besides improving on the vocabulary.

The program, centred on improving literacy and numeracy skills for children, is using the gaming approach to learning these educational games allow all children to learn at their own pace.

The approach is tailored to the objectives of the National Curriculum Development Center so the latter approved the innovation due to the fact that it is fit for use in lower Primary(P1-P3), a stage where foundational skills in learning are generated.