The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Oulanyah has retaliated with a slap in the face of his nemesis, and Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga whom he has accused of telling lies about him.

Speaking during the official launch of her speakership bid held at Speke Resort Munyonyo on Wednesday, the incumbent Kadaga said she has a team of 300 MPs supporting her bid for the speakership.

At the event in Munyonyo, Kadaga said whereas her campaign team has more than 300 MPs, only 150 had been invited so as to meet the Covid-19 Standard Operating Guidelines.

However, speaking on Friday, Oulanyah dismissed the claims as lies , saying a person with 300 MPs supporting their bid would not bother campaigning.

“The vote is the vote. Let’s wait for the vote. You have 300 MPs and you are still campaigning! If you have 300 hundred you don’t campaign,”Oulanyah said.

At the same event on Wednesday, the incumbent, Kadaga accused Oulanyah of being a timid person who was scared of handling the Age Limit amendment bill sessions by opting to fly out of the country for safety.

“While I was there(UK), my deputy (Oulanyah) rang me saying there is something he cannot handle, he told me to come back immediately because it was urgent, he said he could not handle the age limit debate,’Kadaga said.

However, the words by Kadaga didn’t augur well with Oulanyah who let the cat out of the coat on Friday while taking the Covid-19 jab at parliament.

“You know the truth has a way of coming out at its own time. Lies have a way of fizzling out at their own times as well. Let’s leave it for time. I never ran away from anything and I am not going to start at this age,”Oulanyah said in response to questions from journalists over the same.

Kadaga and Oulanyah have for a number of years been in a cold war that became pronounced in 2013 when the Omoro County MP claimed on a radio talk show that he was always being set up by Kadaga to oversee debate on controversial matters.

Whereas Kadaga has previously said she will be speaker, come May, 20, Oulanyah has also insisted that this is his time to steer affairs in the August House.

The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the ruling NRM party is expected to seal the fate of both candidates after they present their bids.

Whereas it has openly been said that the CEC supports Oulanyah’s candidature, Kadaga on Wednesday dismissed the claims, saying no member of the top party organ doesn’t support her bid.

On Friday, Oulanyah said he would openly engage in campaigns after presenting his bid to CEC.