The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has dismissed claims he ran away from chairing the age limit debate in Parliament.

Early this week, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga accused Oulanyah of running away from the age limit debate, among other accusations as she officially launched her bid to contest for the speakership in what would be her third term.

Speaking on NBS Frontline on Thursday, Oulanyah, who has also expressed interest in running for the speakership rubbished the claims.

“I heard that I made a call to the speaker and told her, “Mummy come and rescue me.” I had a meeting with the speaker that day and we discussed that I postpone the debate on the age limit. I did not run. I have dealt with more difficult situations,” Oulanyah said.

Asked if he has a problem with Kadaga, Oulanyah said: “I actually don’t, we just have a problem with how we do work.”

Oulanyah also refuted claims that he was called by President Yoweri Museveni to the State House over mishandling bills in Parliament. He said that such accusations are only meant to discredit him, but he has been in more tougher situations before.

“I think President Museveni has only called me once over a bill that I picked halfway. People were just voting,” Oulanyah said.

The race for Speakership in Parliament remains predominantly an NRM one with Kadaga and Oulanyah vying for the same spot. These will have to out-muscle Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who recently expressed interest in the seat as well.