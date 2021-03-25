Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Nagayi Ssempala provided sad scenes for onlookers when she entered, blocked, and locked out her husband Isaac Ssempala Ssebagala and his relations from their marital home in Buziga, a Kampala suburb.

The incident happened on Wednesday after Nabilah who had initially fled from the home found her way back inside, reportedly changed guards, and ordered them to block her husband or his relatives from accessing the home.

The home has been the subject of controversy in the recent past with Nabilah seeking court redress to block her husband from residing in or accessing the premises.

While her husband also maintains the house is his and Nabilah is pulling an attempt to steal it from him, former Presidential candidate Prof Vanansius Baryamureeba has also threatened to attach the house over an unpaid “friendly loan” he extended to the couple a decade back but they failed to service it.

Indeed, in the event of all the circumstances, Nabilah fled her marital home and sought refuge at the home of a friend- Nusura Tiperu.

However, while at it, she asked the court to restrain her husband from accessing the controversial home until April 6th 2021, which was accepted.

Yesterday evening, Nabilah’s husband showed up at the premises following a tip-off from home that his wife had returned and defenestrated those in the house and reportedly hired guards to maintain her orders.

The husband in the company of media and police stayed at the gate knocking but he was denied entry prompting him to jump over the fence and with help of his entourage forced the gate open.

Alas, all the doors had been bolted and despite accessing the compound, the crew was unable to find headway in their quest to get in even as the night folded on them.

A dejected Mr. Ssempala sunk on the floor inviting sympathy and tears from those that had escorted him.

Nabilah is yet to comment on the matter.

Video courtesy of Cavton Music Ug