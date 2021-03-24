The Uganda Airlines will once again fly the national football team, the Cranes to Malawi for the final 2021 AFCON qualifying game, the local football governing body, FUFA has revealed.

According to the FUFA spokesperson, Hussein Ahmed, the final group B game to be played on March 29 will see the national team fly on one of the four Uganda Airlines bombardiers to Lilongwe.

“The team will fly out on March 28, 2021 aboard Uganda Airlines Bombardier. It is important for the national team to travel with a lot of comfort during the current COVID-19 times when you need the entire team to move together for better preparations,” Ahmed said.

This will be the second time in this campaign that FUFA has paid for a chartered flight to transport Uganda Cranes.

The opening fixture against Burkina Faso saw the national team use Uganda Airlines as they picked a valuable point off the West African giants in Ouagadougou.

Uganda plays Burkina later today at St. Mary’s Kitende.

The Cranes are currently second in group B on seven points, one below leaders Burkina Faso.