The NRM Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba has hailed the deceased Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli as a statesman.

President Magufuli last week succumbed to heart ailment that he had been battling for over a decade.

On Wednesday, the NRM Secretary General led a couple of other party senior officials including the National Treasurer, Rose Namayanja Nsereko, Emmanuel Dombo, the Director for Information and Public Relations, Mathias Kasamba (Director Mobilisation, Recruitment and Cadre development,) and Hajat Medina Naham , the Director for Finance among others to the Tanzanian high Commission in Kampala to pay their last respects.

“He will be remembered as a statesman and nationalist who was dedicated to the holistic liberation and emancipation and preservation of the African race in the face of the ever-emerging fringes of neocolonialism of the African continent,” Lumumba said.

“At this difficult time when the continent is mourning the passing of one of its ideologically well oriented leader, the National Resistance Movement is confident that given the smooth transition within the Chama Cha Mapinduzi, in which Her Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan has assumed the office of the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, the correct trajectory of development will continue for the benefit of the people of Tanzania, the East African Community and the African continent.”

Speaking of Magufuli earlier this week, President Museveni described his death as a “terrible moment for all advocates of African independence of thought and action”.

“He has been a true friend of Uganda and committed champion of the East African integration and advancement, and of African sovereignty and dignity,”Museveni said.

Consequently, President Museveni declared a 14-day period of mourning in honour of the deceased Tanzanian leader.

“In honour of the late President Dr John Pombe Joseph Magufuli and as a mark of solidarity with the government and people of the United Republic of Tanzania at this sad moment, I Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, do hereby proclaim that…The Republic of Uganda shall join the United Republic of Tanzania in observing a period of mourning for 14 days,” he said.