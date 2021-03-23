President Museveni has emphasized the need to stand by the principles of Patriotism and Pan-Africanism for prosperity to flourish and also to achieve the social-economic transformation of the society.

The President was yesterday giving an opportunity lecture to a delegation of Officers, Men, and students of Kenya Defense Staff College Karen who paid a courtesy call on him at State House Entebbe.

The 30 officers led by the representative of the Commandant of the Kenya Defense College Col. John Kiswaa Sankale, are from Kenya, Burundi, Egypt, Rwanda, and Uganda.

The President said other factors include fraternity and strategic defense against any potential external forces. He told the military delegation of the history of Uganda and the region as well as the need for East Africa and Africa to integrate for a big market.

“To build a modern society in Africa, we need to consolidate Pan Africanism,” he stressed.

The delegation that was accompanied by the Chief Political Commissar UPDF Major General Henry Matsiko, has been on a one-week regional study tour to Uganda and has visited various locations in the country that included among others, the Industrial park in Kapeeka.

Responding to an observation made by Major Weri of the Kenyan Army on how Uganda managed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Museveni said Uganda succeeded in managing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by taking tough preventive measures after listening to science and knowing the mode of its transmission.

“We could see it was very dangerous. For us, we never play with such things and that is how we managed HIV/AIDS. We had to be open to the people. I listened to scientists and the way it spreads through the mouth, nose, and eyes and once it attacks you, it becomes dangerous,” he said.

He told his guests, that the stance the government took was to close all schools where over 15 million pupils were sent home, the transport was closed and other tough measures are taken that reduced the number of those who succumbed to the disease including prominent Ugandans to only 330 in one year.

Passing a vote of thanks on behalf of the Commandant of the College and the delegation, Major Eric Lovenga from the Kenya army thanked President Museveni for his insightful and inspiring discussion adding that it will enhance their understanding of the region.

He also thanked President Museveni for affirming that integration is not an option but a necessity for the region. He said their interface with their host would help them in their course.

He further expressed their gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to them since their arrival to the country a week ago. “We really feel at home,” he said.