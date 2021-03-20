The Prime Minister of the cultural institutions within Bukedi and Bugisu sub-regions have asked the government to allocate a ministry for Bukedi affairs as one of the affirmative action in addressing challenges especially poverty.

In a joint memorandum signed by the Prime minister’s of four cultural institutions namely; Tieng Adhola, Obwenego Bwa Bugwe, Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, and Owa Sehulu Wa Bunyole, the Premiers argued that despite the region being endowed with a lot of natural resources and manpower it still languishes as the poorest subregion in Uganda as per UNICEF report of 2020.

In their meeting held on Thursday, at Rock classic Hotel Tororo, the Premiers want the government to accord them special attention by granting them a ministry just like any other region.

Headed by their interim chairperson Josel Obbo, the Tieng cultural institution Prime Minister, the quartet also wants Tororo Municipality just like the 12 ancient regions to be granted city status as it’s a gateway to Kenya.

They further asked the government to reward the region with a cabinet Minister and at least a state minister from each indigenous community to improve on service delivery.

The Premiers tasked the newly elected MPs to continue lobbying for social-economic infrastructure development in the sub-region, notably the tarmacking of Tororo-Namutumba- Busolwe road, Tororo – Busia, and Busolwe -Kachonga roads.

The MPs were also asked to work together for the shift development of the region.

The cultural leaders called on the government to adequately facilitate them to enable them to cascade their work to promoting government projects.

Joel Moses Mugulusi, the prime minister of obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere and vice-chair to the forum says the region in the 1960s was on a very progressive path in terms of industries, education, agriculture, and trade however, he says they ate asking themselves what happened? And what went wrong?

Apollo Lyadda The Prime minister of Owa Sehulu Wa Bunyole and the general secretary to the forum noted that it’s only through their motto of unity that Bukedi can revive its past glory.

Previously, leaders in Busoga accused the government of promoting ministries for other regions while Busoga remains languishing in poverty.

These demanded that government create a ministry for Busoga to help bring services closer to the people.