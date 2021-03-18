Residents of Kamwokya suburb in Kampala are currently living in fear after two families had their juvenile daughters abducted, defiled, and dumped at Lugogo By-pass in a space of two days.

Nakato Mukasa, a resident of Kamwokya and mother to the first victim of these abductions says that her eight-year-old daughter was abducted on March 12, 2021, and they found her bruised and left for the dead at Lugogo Bypass.

“My daughter was bruised, the whole body had wounds and we are really worried,” Nakato told journalists.

On March 14th, 2021, Juliet Mukamusoni, also a resident of Kamwokya also had her 6-year-old daughter abducted and dumped along Lugogo Bypass later on.

Mukamusoni says that they found her in a very terrible state and rushed her to Naguru Hospital before they were referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

James Kakooza, the area councilor of Church Zone in Kamwokya where the abductions happened told this website that residents are now living in fear of the unknown.

“This looks like it is the same person because the incidents are very similar, our people are now living in fear because we do not know what might happen next,” Kakooza said.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire confirmed the incidents, saying that they even have another victim, also a juvenile in Kyengera.

” Investigations are going on already, there was another incident in Kyengera, and on this, we have so far made four arrests,” Owoyesigire said.

Owoyesigire urged parents to make sure that their children don’t get out of their sight at any moment as police also try to make sure that the culprits are apprehended.