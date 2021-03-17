Today, I will share with you a client’s story of progress. Like usual, I am sharing this story with the full permission and consent of the client but I will still keep them anonymous to protect their business and privacy.

The reason I do this every once in a while is to inspire someone, to encourage someone to keep pushing on even when giving up seems to be the logical thing to do.

I also do so to change the mentality of most of our young people that feel nothing good can come out of this country anymore. I know many have lost hope, but there’s still some light at the end of the tunnel so there is no need to despair.

The last story I shared, the client reached out to me after reading the post on Nile Post and NBS TV Facebook page.

He wondered why people are so negative, why people think no one can succeed in this country unless through corruption or through ties with those in power, fraud and so on.

I told him that I don’t know why [people are so negative]. But it’s our job to change this perception with real life stories of those who have built with sheer sweat and persistence.

Anyway, I will continue to share for those that believe in possibilities with hard work and dedication.

In 2018, I had a client who came to us with with a problem. They were contemplating closing their salon in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb because it was not bringing in money.

The landlord had just increased rent to almost Shs 2.5 million but the sales were dwindling and retaining workers was becoming a hustle. It was all frustrating and painful to go through.

After listening to them, it became so clear to me that it was time to move rather than close shop. Let’s relocate the salon I suggested. The current location wasn’t the best, according to me, the clientele (quality) wasn’t that great plus her operational costs were so high and draining the business.

We agreed to move the salon to a much more residential neighbourhood since most people do salon over the weekend and wouldn’t want to drive to town just for that.

The salon was later moved to Kira after too much convincing. I asked them: “Why have salon in town where you pay Shs 2.5 million in rent a month and makes you peanuts yet you can find better and a cheap place in Kira?”

So they agreed to move and since then, they say it’s one of the best decisions they ever made in their life.

They set up a new salon and I was so impressed looking into their books recently. From the Shs 5 million they used to make per month while in Kamwokya, they now make roughly Shs 20 million.

They are now looking at growing it and making it the biggest salon brand around.

After our discussions we agreed on our next action points and off they went to work with a review of progress to be carried out in 4-5 months from now.

I feel very fulfilled when I see such cases. It’s the reason I ask the clients permission to share some of these success stories to inspire someone else out there, someone who may never consider coming to us for help.

If you do the right thing the right way, the right results are always a matter of when rather than if .

Jaluum Herberts Luwizza is a Speaker,Writer and Business Columnist with the Nile Post.He is also a Business Consultant at YOUNG TREP East Africa’s No.1 Business Management and Consultancy firm that helps people start and grow profitable businesses.

twitter:jaluwizza

facebook: jaluum Herberts luwizza

+256 787555919

Whatsapp 0716223986

http://www.theyoungtreps.co