The government of Tanzania has announced there will be 14 days to mourn the death of President John Pombe Magufuli who succumbed to heart failure.

According to Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the country will go into mourning to commemorate the life of Magufuli.

The Vice president said Magufuli died at Dar Es Salaam hospital on Sunday.

Magufuli has remained out of sight since late February, amid rumors he contracted COVID-19. Officials earlier insisted he is well, but the country’s vice president said Monday it is normal for people to get sick. She asked Tanzanians to ignore outside information that may cause confusion.

The president has not been seen in public since February 27.