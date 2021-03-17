The Police in Mukono district have arrested a man for allegedly defiling her 10-year-old biological daughter.

The suspect, according to the CID spokesperson, Charles Twine is 40-year-old Umar Lubega Katula, a businessman and resident of Ntawo in Mukono district.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim had been fathered by Lubega from a woman(names withheld) but the two never stayed together.

“Due to some circumstances, the two(mother and father) never stayed together but have been in touch and both providing for the well-being of their daughter. It is said that at the beginning of 2020,Lubega insisted that he wanted to stay with his child and take her to better schools within Mukono district, lest he would never provide anything to the mother and the daughter,” Twine said in a statement.

The mother of the 10-year-old child succumbed to pressure and surrendered the daughter to her dad as had been requested.

“It is alleged that the suspect between December 2020 and Feb.2021, at Ntawo village forcefully had sex with the daughter especially at night from his bedroom.”

According to the Criminal Investigations Division spokesperson, the 10-year-old kid was defiled on several occasions by her dad and ended up rapturing her private parts but threatened to kill her if she reported the same to any person.

“Outrageously to note, the victim stealthy revealed her agony to a neighbor who shamelessly offered to give her herbs to strengthen her body in order to accommodate the man’s monstrous acts of defilement,” Twine said.

However, according to police, the girl later escaped from home in Mukono and traced her mother in Luwero district who reported the matter to police leading to the arrest of the 40-year-old man.

“Investigations are complete and the case file will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions for possible sanctioning on charges of aggravated defilement,” he said.