Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, today opened a second store in Naalya, along the Northern Bypass.

Spanning over 2,050 square metres, the new store seeks to address the immediate shopping needs of shoppers who live and work in Naalya, Ntinda, Namugongo and its vicinities. The opening of the new Carrefour Market follows the one-year anniversary celebration of the hypermarket’s Oasis Mall store in February.

Carrefour Naalya seeks to offer an unrivalled choice of more than 12,000 products including freshly baked pastries, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh fish, meat, cheese, ready-to-eat meals, as well as a wide selection of non-food products. More than 90 per cent of these products are sourced from local suppliers in Uganda.

Franck Moreau, Country Manager of Carrefour Uganda and Kenya Majid Al Futtaim Retail during the launch explained that Carrefour’s underlying aim is to offer Ugandan shoppers the best products and widest range at the most affordable price.

“With this expansion, we are delivering more convenient and modernised shopping experiences to more of our Ugandan customers. This new Carrefour not only offers a wide range of products sold at the best prices, but also uplifts the surrounding community by creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for over 90 Ugandans,” said Franck Moreau.

To celebrate the opening, Carrefour will run a promotional campaign starting today until 28 March 2021, bringing daily and weekly savings deals on a vast range of essential items.

During this period, Carrefour will also offer customers daily big deals of up to 50 per cent off on select items as well as 150 free shopping trolleys for customers participating in the spin and win game.

Carrefour’s location along the Northern bypass at the Naalya Junction is ideal from a retail point of view — especially with the construction of new access roads from Kyaliwajjala-Naalya road; its proximity to the Kampala northern by-pass; and affluent areas of Ntinda, Naalya and Namugongo.

True to its ambition to lead digital innovation in grocery retail, Carrefour Uganda also provides on-demand delivery services from both Oasis and Metroplex stores through its partners Jumia Food and Glovo. These services allow customers to order from the safety and comfort of their home and enjoy Carrefour quality delivered right to their doorstep.