The Police Fire Brigade and Rescue Services unit on Monday afternoon called to action after the ceiling of a city building collapsed.

According to eyewitnesses, the ceiling of the second floor for Fido Dido building along Kampala road collapsed injuring several people, mostly those who were attending lunch hour prayers at the House of rest church on the same building.

“We were having lunch and started seeing dust all over the shop. We later hear a loud bang and realized the ceiling of the nearby church had collapsed, “said Vincent Mwanje a shop attendant at the building who was one of the first respondents.

Mwanje said many of the congregants were injured and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention after the ceiling of the building that housed the church collapsed.

By the time of filing this report, the Police fire brigade was trying to search for any persons in the rubbles of the collapsed building.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident but noted rescue operations are still ongoing.