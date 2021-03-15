Police has finally arrested Uwimana Patience, who was recently seen in a viral video torturing her child.

AIGP Asan Kasingye confirmed this development via his Twitter platform.

“Suspect Uwimana Patience has finally been arrested. Thank you @PoliceUg” – AIGP Kasingye tweeted.

Uwimana’s arrest comes few days after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations intensified its effort in tracking down the 25-year old female suspect.

In a viral video that circulated on social media last week, suspect, Uwimana appeared thrashing, kicking and stamping upon the head of 5 yrs Ssebandeke Alfred, a male juvenile who was seen crying helplessly.

The video led to massive callings especially on social media for the suspect’s arrest. Later, Police said in a statement that they were fast tracking all leads, at their disposal, including clues from social media suggesting how both the victim and the suspect were residents of Kinoni-Kyangwe in Lwengo District.

Fortunately, Police’s efforts in arresting the suspect have yielded efforts.

Following increased cases of child related threats, police last week, tasked the Child and Family Protection Officers, to take interest on all forms of child abuse.

“We strongly condemn such cruel and inhumane acts of child torture, because there is no justification whatsoever. All children rely on parents, adults, guardians for their survival and well-being, which rights we must all observe” police said in a statement.