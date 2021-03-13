Central Bank Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile on the rarest occasion yesterday appeared for vetting with the Parliamentary Appointments Committee, using the back entrance.

Mutebile who appeared for only about thirty minutes did not use the known entrance and his handlers were clear to the media on not capturing his image or video footage as he made his way to the committee room.

The committee chaired by Parliament Speaker Rebeca Kadaga was apparently very impressed by Mutebile’s wit, saying despite his physical weakness, he appeared very sharp in mind and put all questions to bed.

“We are not a medical committee, we are looking for competencies and the governor’s brains are very competent and as far we are concerned, he is perfect,” Brig Felix Kulayigye, a member of the committee told the media shortly after.

Nakaseke South MP Lutamaguzi Ssemakula, and also a member of the committee dismissed claims that Mutebile arrived being carried.

“He only had his walking stick, he was not wheeled in. However, what I have seen from men like him is that they are physically weak but mentally very strong. We asked him very tough questions and he explained so satisfactorily,” Lutamaguzi said.

“He told us he was very weak but would not abscond from appearing in the committee,” Lutamaguzi added.

Mutebile has been governor for the last 21 years and based on his showcasing yesterday, he gets another five years as head of Uganda’s Central Bank.

The committee also extended the term of Inspector General of Police Martin Okoth Ochola for another three years.